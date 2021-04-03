Guyana records 94 new COVID-19 cases

Another 94 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana, the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for today revealed.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,540.

But only 1,089 of these are currently active cases. This includes 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 1,076 persons in both institutional and home isolation.

There are also 10 persons in institutional quarantine, while some 9,215 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in Guyana to date.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 237 on Friday after a 26-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 45-year-old female from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) died.

As the country’s COVID-19 cases continues to spike, authorities have become stern with the enforcement of the guidelines and measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

With the Easter Weekend upon us, the National COVID-19 Task Force has implemented several restrictions. These include church events to be held at 40% capacity.

Additionally, it was noted that all non-religious Easter activities such as Shows, Parties, Limes and Wet Fetes, are prohibited; while tradition Easter activities in public spaces, inclusive of parks, creeks, lakes, beaches and resorts, are not allowed. Large gatherings are also banned.

Persons are warned that the Joint Services will be conducting COVICURB patrols nationwide to aggressively enforce these guidelines.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: