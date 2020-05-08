Guyana records 94 COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that Guyana recorded a total of 94 positive COVID-19 cases as of today.

An additional 49 tests were done in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons tested to seven hundred and eighty-five (785); COVID-19 deaths remain at 10. Of all positive cases, children account for 5.4%, adults 82 % and the elderly 12.6%

Region 4 has the highest number of confirmed cases and today I wish to indicate the areas on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara where cases have been identified.

On the East Coast, positive cases were reported in:

• Atlantic Gardens

• Friendship

• Golden Grove

• Good Hope

• Lusignan

• Plaisance

• Strathsphey

And on the East Bank:

• Diamond

• Grove

• Land of Canan

• Providence

• Timehri