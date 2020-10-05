Guyana records 90th COVID-19 related death

The Health Ministry late Sunday evening announced that death on another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This latest fatality has taken the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 90.

The latest victim is a 53-year-old male from Region Eight (Potaro- Siparuni) who died while receiving care at our medical facility.

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

With this latest death, a total of four persons have died over the past 24 hours from the virus