Guyana records 8th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Public Health this afternoon confirmed an eighth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased is Lennox Williams, 45 years old who passed away at approximately 14:45hrs today.

Mr. Williams was an Intensive Care Unit patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complications.

The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Williams.

The Ministry continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

Guyana has recorded 73 cases of COVID-19.