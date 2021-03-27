Guyana records 65 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health today reported that 65 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 10,072.

However, only 1057 of these are currently active cases. This includes 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the reminding 1044 in both home and institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are also 19 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 225, some 8842 persons have recovered thus far from the life-threatening disease.

Guyana has tested over 87,180 persons for the novel coronavirus to date.