Popular drag racer “Mad Dog” has died as a result of complications arising from COVID-19.

Deryck Jaisingh died on Monday evening, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in Guyana to five.

Reports indicate that Jaisingh had tested positive for the virus last week.

The Ministry of Public Health announced this afternoon that there are 31 confirmed cases, eight of which were in the Intensive Care Unit with one listed as critical.