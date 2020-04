Guyana confirms fourth COVID-19 death.

Caretaker Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, this evening confirmed a fourth death in Guyana from COVID-19.

The deceased is a male from Region 4.

Earlier this evening, Minister Lawrence had confirmed Guyana’s third COVID-19 death following the second fatality yesterday, March 31. The first COVID-19 death in Guyana was recorded on March 11th.