Guyana records 46 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 46 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases up to 6851.

Of these, however, only 564 are currently active cases. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 559 persons in isolation.

There are also 38 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 170, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has gone up to 6126.

To date, Guyana has tested some 43,899 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: