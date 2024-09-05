Guyana records 40 deaths by suicide for 2024 thus far

Guyana has experienced a “significant” decline in the number of deaths caused by suicide in 2024, with 40 cases recorded during the period January to August. In 2023, the Health Ministry had recorded 100 deaths by suicide across the country.

In an interview with this publication, Dr. Anthony explained that the number of cases this year is relatively low and the Health Ministry is on a mission to keep it that way.

“I think we’re improving. At one time Guyana had the second-highest rate of suicide. Not the absolute numbers but relative to our population because when you do these numbers with the WHO (World Health Organization) it is how many persons commit suicide per hundred thousand. So, when we do it that way it looks like a huge number but the absolute number as compared to many other countries is relatively low, even so we believe that that is high,” Dr Anthony said.

Persons battling suicide often experience suicidal thoughts due to various stressors, including shame, work-related stress, family and personal issues, anxiety, and depression.

However, support and assistance provided to these individuals can be life-changing, especially since many lack a robust support network.

Recognising this, the Mental Health Unit through a partnership with the Canadian non-profit organization – International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) trained and certified 800 individuals this year as community gatekeepers.

These individuals were equipped with the knowledge and skills need understand how stigma can impact a suicidal person’s life, help them explore how they might overcome prejudice and discrimination related to their suicide attempt/mental health or how they might internalize the stigma, resulting in shame, depression and lowered self-esteem.

Dr. Anthony believes that by fostering empathy and patience, Guyanese society can create an environment where individuals feel supported and understood, potentially reducing the occurrence of suicide.

“These are influential people in the community that we’re giving them the basics for them to recognise people who are in distress, who might have depression and if they do recognise persons like this to be able to offer them preliminary counselling and then link them to care with the more professional people…We have put in place a Suicide Prevention Commission and they have been working and part of their job is to ensure that they have a plan to roll this out across the different regions,” he added.

This year, World Suicide Prevention Day will be observed on September 10 under the theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” with the call to action “Start the Conversation”.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline in Guyana can be reached on 223-0001/09, 600-7896 and 623-4444. Call for professional counselling.

