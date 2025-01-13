Guyana records 4% reduction in prison population

Guyana has seen a 4% reduction in its prison population last year, when compared to the previous year, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has announced.

Speaking during his ministry’s year-in-review press conference on Monday, he revealed that 2032 persons were incarcerated in 2024, a reduction of 4% when compared to 2023.

Of that figure, 69 were women.

“I would say that they are way better much-behaved than the males,” Minister Benn remarked.

Moreover, 49 were Venezuelans. Benn explained that these individuals were incarcerated for various crimes including domestic violence, murders and robberies.

Meanwhile, Minister Benn noted that the government has been investing heavily into the prison system, with special focus on rehabilitating prisoners so that upon their release from jail, they can contribute meaningfully to society, rather than return to a world of crime.

“The intention is that if you work a particular activity in the prison related to your rehabilitation, you will be paid, and secondly is if that you’re clearly upskilled vocationally or otherwise…that on leaving the prison, you will be given the full kit to go out and to start work by yourself or with your partners in lawful activities,” he noted.

