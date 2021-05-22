Guyana records 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 111 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in the country to now 355.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 80 Upper Demerara-Berbice May 20 Male 35 Mahaica-Berbice May 20 Male 83 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara. May 21 Female 59 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara May 21

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported 111 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the updated COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 16,014.

However, only 1,949 of these cases are currently active. This includes 19 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1,930 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also another six persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 13,710 persons have recovered to date from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: