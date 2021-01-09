Guyana records 31 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 31 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 6541.

Of these, however, only 355 cases are currently active. This includes: five patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 350 in isolation.

Another 36 persons are currently in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 167, some 6019 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date in Guyana.

See below for the full updated COVID-19 Dashboard: