Guyana records 30th Covid-19 death

See full statement from the Ministry of Health:

As of 18:00hrs on August 20, 2020, Guyana recorded thirty (30) COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The deceased was a 73- year-old man and a patient of the transitional ward at the GPHC.

Upon admission to the GPHC, a swab test was done and following his death, the results came back as positive.

The MOH is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

Members of the public are encouraged observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August. 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good handing washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the decease and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.