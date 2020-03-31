Guyana records 2nd Coronavirus death

Guyana has now reportedly recorded its second COVID-19 death. The Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, is expected to make an official disclosure at her regular update soon.

INews understands that the man is 38-years old. He had tested positive a few days ago and not long after he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital due to his deteriorating conditions, including extreme difficulties breathing.

Guyana is expected to confirm roughly 1400 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the end of the global pandemic.

As of March 30, 2020, in Guyana, a total of 46 persons have been tested, moving the number up by two from Saturday. Thirty-seven of the persons tested have reported negative while eight have had positive COVID-19 diagnoses. One person’s test returned inconclusive.

Thirty-six persons are now in institutional quarantine. Of the eight confirmed cases in Guyana, five were locally transmitted. One other case is still in the ICU.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.