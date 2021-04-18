Guyana records 271st COVID-19 death; 101 new cases

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 271.

This latest fatality is a 69-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West

Demerara) who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Only earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported that two males – an 80-year-old from Region 6 (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 62-year- old man from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) – also died on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some 101 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 11,863.

However, only 1,412 of these are currently active cases. These include 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1,400 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 15 persons in institutional quarantine.

Further, the number of persons who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country has gone up to 10,180.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: