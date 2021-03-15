Guyana records 27 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of March 14, Guyana recorded a total of 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 8 persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

That takes the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 9187.

According to new statistics provided by the Ministry, 4731 males and 4457 females have tested positive for the virus.

However, of the total number of positive cases only 876 are active.

Thus far, 37 persons are in institutional isolation whole 15 are in institutional quarantine. 624 persons are in home isolation and 76,415 tests have been conducted thus far.

The death toll now stands at 208.