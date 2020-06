The Ministry of Public Health has announced that as of June 22, 2020, of the 39 tests done, there have been twenty-one (21) new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 205 and the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12.

The Ministry also announced that 103 persons have recovered to date.

In institutional isolation there are now have 90 active cases and 24 cases in institutional quarantine. There is no patient in the COVID-19 ICU.