Guyana records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 98 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 382.

These latest fatalities are a 73-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 67-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), both of whom died on Friday while receiving care at medical facilities.

Meanwhile, 98 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana up to 16,822.

However, only 1972 of these are currently active cases including 22 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1950 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

To date, some 14,468 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

See below for today’s full updated COVID-19 Dashboard: