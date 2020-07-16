Guyana records 19th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that Guyana recorded its 19th COVID-19 death.

The country’s latest victim is a 36-year-old man who passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

It was only yesterday that health officials announced the country’s 18th COVID-19 death; a 74-year-old man of Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana as of July 15 is 313.

Guyana’s 17th COVID-19 fatality, which was recorded on July 11, was Geerjadai Jagnarine, 69, of Lot 408 Seventh Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The country’s 16th COVID-19 fatality was 76-year-old May Portsmouth, who hailed from Friendship, ECD.

About 24 hours before Portsmouth’s death, Donna Ambrose, a 25-year-old teacher of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was recorded as Guyana’s 15th COVID-19 victim.

The country’s 14th COVID-19 death was that of 34-year-old Abdool Khan of Bartica, who died while receiving medical treatment at the ICU.