The Ministry of Public Health this evening confirmed Guyana’s 16th COVID-19 related death.

According to the Ministry, the person is a 76-year-old female, May Portsmouth, who passed yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Guyana has recorded 278 positive cases to date.

The Ministry had announced earlier today that there were 142 active cases in institutional isolation and 19 persons in institutional quarantine while ten were in the ICU.