Guyana records 167th COVID-19 death, 29 new cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of January 05, 2021, Guyana recorded its 167th coronavirus (COVID-19) related death.

The latest fatality is reported as an 85-year-old male from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) who died while receiving care at one of the COVID-19 medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry added that 29 new cases of the virus have been recorded taking the total number of confirmed cases to 6436.

In the facilities, 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 20 in institutional isolation and 46 in institutional quarantine. There are also 262 persons in home isolation. To date, Guyana has tested 39,565 individuals. Of this amount 6439 tested positive and 5983 have made full recoveries.

Meanwhile, an analysis of new cases showed that 9 were confirmed in Region One (Barima-Waini); 2 in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 7 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 5 in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); 3 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); and 3 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) the number remained at 198; Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) 201; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) 397; and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) 523.

The MOH also expressed its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and promised to make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.12), which are in effect until January 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.