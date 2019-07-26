Guyana records 14.38% increase in visitors in June

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has recorded a 14.38 percent increase in visitors with a total of 24,899 for the month of June when compared to the same period last year which was 21,769.

This announcement was made following the compiliation of figures from Guyana main port of entries- Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Eugene F Corriera International Airport (EFCIA), Lethem and Moleson Creek.

The current year to date shows that Guyana processed 148,715 visitors for the period January – June, 2019. This is a 10.69 percent increase in comparison to the January – June, 2018 period which received 134,347 visitors.

The GTA in a release stated that with 286,732 total visitors last year, it is estimated that travel and tourism injected approximately GY$62.6B directly into Guyana’s economy in 2018, making tourism its second largest export sector. This level of growth is continuing exponentially and if the current trends continue, Guyana is poised to welcome more than 500,000 visitors a year as soon as 2025.

“By its very nature, travel and tourism is extremely labour intensive,” explained Brian T. Mullis, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority.

“Tourism is among the world’s top creators of jobs requiring varying degrees of skills and allows for quick entry into the workforce for youth, women and migrant workers. The growing increase in visitors has been significantly contributing to employment within the sector, directly creating more than 8,500 low skilled jobs”, Mullis stated.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the total contribution of travel and tourism to employment, including jobs indirectly supported by the sector was 22,000 jobs in 2018.

“The Guyana Tourism Authority is not only focused on increasing the volume of visitors but the overall value that each traveller represents”, the release added.

Guyana’s target markets – cultural, nature, adventure and sustainable travellers – tend to stay longer and spend more during their vacations.