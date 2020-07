The Ministry of Public Health has announced that Guyana recorded its 13th death from COVID-19.

The person has been identified as a 42-year-old man who passed away on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

However, the information was only made available today by the Head of the Department of Public Information, Imran Khan via a voice memo to a media WhatsApp Group.

The Ministry announced today that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded to date is 248.