Guyana records 12 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 183

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that as of 18th June, 2020, of the forty-two tests conducted, there have been twelve new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 183.

All the new positive cases for today are from Region One (Barima Waini), which showed a 100% increase in their number of positive cases.

Officials have conducted 2048 tests so far with 1865 being negative. 102 persons have recovered to date. In institutional isolation we now have 69 active cases and 24 cases in Institutional quarantine. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12.

An analysis of all the positive cases indicates;

• 52% are males and 48% females

• The age groups with the most cases are the 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49; in essence we are talking about the adults. Of that groups the 20-29 has the highest number.

• Region 4 has 56% of the cases, followed by Region 7 with 16% and Region 1 with 13%. The 3 regions represent 85% of all the COVID-19 cases. The other 5 regions have 15% of the cases