Guyana records 12 new COVID-19 cases; total now 413

Guyana has recorded 12 new cases of Covid-19 as of Friday, July 31, bringing the total to 413 confirmed cases in the country.

All of the new cases are reportedly from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

In the Public Health Ministry’s update, the number of deaths remained at 20. There are 208 active cases in institutional isolation – 50 of those persons in institutional quarantine and three in the Intensive Care Unit. 185 persons have been recovered.

In total, 4705 samples were tested.

For the month of July, Guyana recorded a total of 165 cases of the novel coronavirus – the highest number of positives ever recorded in one month, painting a worrying trend.