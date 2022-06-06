Guyana receives Covid vaccines for children age 5-11

Guyana received 52,800 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Government of Spain for children ages 5-11. The vaccines arrived this morning via the Amerijit Cargo at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown. Some 26,400 children are expected to benefit from this valuable donation.

On-site as the vaccines arrived were Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health; Priya Manickchand, Minister of Education; Fernando Nogales Alvarez, Non-Resident Ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to Guyana; Dr Ertenisa Hamilton- Director of Family and Primary Health Care Services and students and teachers of the Meten-Meer-Zorg Primary School.

During his brief remarks, the Health Minister expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador and the Government and the People of Spain for this timely donation.

He stressed that vaccination remains the best option to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 in Guyana. The Health Ministry is therefore encouraging all parents to get their children immunised as it will reduce their chances of becoming severely ill from the deadly COVID-19 disease.