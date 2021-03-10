Guyana receives US$61M for fifth oil lift

The Ministry of Natural Resources has announced that the payment for the country’s fifth oil lift was received and deposited into the Natural Resources Fund Account.

On February 5, 2021, a total 997,420 barrels of oil were lifted from Liza Destiny with a value of US$61,090,968.03 with a grand total to date of 5,009,797 barrels of oil worth US$ 246,542,662.

Inclusive of Royalties, the total in the Natural Resources Fund Account now stands at US$267,668,709.12.

Government of Guyana lifts from Liza Destiny