Guyana reaffirms commitment to improving relations with Chile

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Chile during a reception to mark the Spanish-speaking nation’s 214th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister, who extended congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana to the President of Chile, HE Gabriel Boric, and the Chilean people on the milestone, noted the strong diplomatic ties over the past 53 years between the two nations.

“Our collaboration has extended across various platforms—bilateral, regional, and international—allowing us to pursue issues of common interest as members of CELAC, the Brazilian Consensus, and through the CARICOM-Chile mechanism, as well as at the UN. Together, we have advanced programmes for the economic and social development of our countries.”

Prime Minister Phillips also praised Chile’s contributions to human resource development, highlighting support in geological mapping, maritime training, and language skills. He expressed Guyana’s eagerness to further strengthen cooperation, particularly through upcoming consultations, which will provide a framework for dialogue on key areas, including trade, investment, environmental protection, agriculture, maritime issues, mining, and energy.

Chile’s commitment to democracy, good governance, and economic growth along with its contributions to regional integration across South America were also highlighted.

“The relations between our two countries stand on the foundation of shared values, mutual respect, and trust. We share a strong adherence to principles of international law, including the United Nations Charter, sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes and cooperation among states. Like Chile, Guyana remains committed to the principles of democracy, good governance, respect for the rule of law and protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, these, we believe, are critical elements to the maintenance of peace and security across our region.”

The Prime Minister addressed shared climate challenges, such as forest fires and drought, stressing the need for joint efforts to combat these issues, especially their impact on food security. He reaffirmed Guyana’s leadership in CARICOM on food security and welcomed further collaborations with Chile.

“Guyana, as lead for CARICOM on this initiative, continues to advocate for food and nutrition security in the region. Our Government welcomes collaborative efforts and partnerships which can build the necessary capacity to meet the rising need for expertise in the technological advancement and resilience of this sector.”

Prime Minister Phillips also outlined Guyana’s broader development strategy, focusing on improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and reducing the cost of living to enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

“Our Government is committed to a holistic development strategy that addresses national aspirations, providing improved access to healthcare, education, water, social services, and infrastructure while working to reduce the cost of living.”

Prime Minister Phillips was joined at the reception by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, other Cabinet members, and members of the private sector and diplomatic community.

