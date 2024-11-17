Guyana Port Inc. commissions new US$4M cutter suction dredger

To become a pioneer in the local maritime sector, Guyana Port Inc. (GPI) has expanded its assets with the acquisition of a new US$4 million cutter suction dredger (CSD) vessel.

A cutter suction dredger is a self-propelled or stationary vessel that cuts hard soil into fragments with a rotating cutter head. The material is then sucked up by dredge pumps, transported through pipelines and then deposited.

On Saturday afternoon, GPI held a commissioning ceremony for the state-of-the-art vessel at the company’s Support, East Bank Demerara (EBD), shipyard.

During brief remarks, Managing Director, Pritipaul Singh Jr, explained that this massive investment is part of a strategic plan to position Guyana Port Inc. as a leader in the local maritime industry. He said this investment is about creating opportunities that resonate beyond our facilities and touch the fabric of this economy.

“With our expanded dredging capabilities, we are positioning Guyana Port Inc. as a key player in enabling large-scale maritime activities, depending channels and ensuring safe passage for vessels… These efforts strengthen Guyana’s role as a regional maritime hub fostering connectivity, trade and opportunity for years to come,” the Managing Director stated.

Currently, GPI offers clients services such as drydocking, sand blasting, carpentry, machinery, repairs to offshore vessels, dredging channels and building custom ships, among others

According to Singh Jr, their vision is not only to enhance “…our dredging operations but also expand into shipbuilding.”

“By developing the capacity to build ships locally, we will meet the growing demands of Guyana and the Caribbean while reducing the dependence on foreign-built vessels. Our goal is to create a fleet that includes offshore-support vessels, barges and inland transport vessels which includes tugs – all designed and built right here in Guyana,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, who delivered feature remarks at the commissioning ceremony, pointed out that this new piece of equipment would aid in Guyana’s development, especially in the maritime sector.

The Minister noted that while the state’s maritime arm – the Maritime Administration (MARAD) – has been investing in necessary dredging equipment, similar efforts by the private sector are welcomed given the importance of Guyana’s waterways in the country’s developmental trajectory.

“There are ships that we would like to see come to Guyana because the bigger ships will fetch more cargo and the economy of scale, the price of shipping will significantly be reduced. And when the cost of shipping is reduced, the cost on the retail market will also be reduced,” he stated.

Currently, the Government is constructing a new US$260 million high-span fixed bridge across the Demerara River. This structure will eliminate the need for retractions thus allowing a continuous flow of both road and marine traffic.

“That means, once the tide permits, there can be 24-hour traffic along the Demerara River – northbound and southbound. And because there could be 24-hour traffic… without any interruptions, and no openings, more of our waterways and the lands contiguous towards it could be developed for port facilities. Whether for commercial activities, for imports or exports, whether for the oil and gas sector and servicing of what is happening in our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone),” the Public Works Minister noted.

However, Edghill further stated that as more vessels come in and lands are opened up for port facilities along the waterways, there will be a need to dredge these areas. The Minister disclosed that all of the berths north of the current Demerara Harbour Bridge need to be dredged to facilitate larger ships.

“And not only all [the berths] need to be dredged… if you really bring the bigger ships in and you try to berth it there, it might pull the entire facility that exists there now, and that’s the reality,” he posited.

According to Edghill, a part of the Demerara River, there has been increasing marine traffic in other major rivers across the country. He added the need for riverfront development is also critical in those areas especially for other industries such as agriculture to get produce out to markets – both local and foreign, and eco-tourism by using creeks to access rainforest facilities.

“So, you’re not only supporting manufacturing but tourism [and agriculture] … That’s the bigger picture of where Guyana will be in 2030 and beyond, and how companies like Guyana Port Inc. can play a role,” Edghill stressed.

He added, “Because with all of [our investments], we are still not where we should be so there is room for Guyana Port Inc. and the investments they are making, and others who want to come on board. So, you are investing at a good season and at a good time.”

