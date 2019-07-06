Guyana Police Force stages anniversary parade, concert

As the Guyana Police Force continues with a series of planned activities to commemorate its 180th anniversary, scores of police officers from various departments took to the streets of Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

The ranks marched briskly throughout the City, braving light showers.

The parade commenced at the Tactical Services Unit Drill Square, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, then proceeded through several main streets in downtown Georgetown before heading into Brickdam.

There, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan along with Commissioner of Police Leslie James took the salutes from the participants in front of the Public Security Ministry’s building.

The parade then headed to the Durban Park Square, where a public concert was held in celebration of the Force’s 180 years of existence and service to the country.