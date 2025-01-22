Guyana partners with King’s Foundation, Qatar’s Earthna Center to push LCDS 2030

The Government of Guyana has announced a new collaboration with The King’s Foundation and Qatar Foundation’s Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future. The partnership will help to advance President Irfaan Ali’s vision for sustainable urban development as set out in Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

A signature building will be constructed in Georgetown, utilising Guyanese materials, techniques, and local know-how combined with international expertise. The building will demonstrate how cultural and environmental heritage can inform modern practices and will provide an important template for sustainable urban development and locally-led construction in Guyana. Insights gained from this collaboration will be shared with other countries facing similar challenges, including Qatar, creating a global network of knowledge exchange and learning.

The two-year collaboration is one component of Guyana’s partnership with the King’s Foundation to advance the LCDS 2030 priority of Sustainable Cities and Towns. It resulted from discussions initiated by President Ali when he visited Scotland in October 2024.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Sonia Parag, M.P., represented Guyana at an event in Dumfries House in Scotland to mark the announcement.

At the conclusion of the event, His Majesty King Charles III joined Minister Parag and the other participants to celebrate their shared commitment to fostering global sustainability.

“Guyana’s partnership with The King’s Foundation and the Earthna Centre is another practical step towards making the next phase of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy as successful as the first” said Minister Parag. “As we expand the scope of the LCDS to include sustainable urban development, this collaboration offers an invaluable opportunity to advance innovative solutions that honour our traditions while shaping a better future for all.”

The initiative will also include projects in India, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania, highlighting the shared vision of all partners to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable communities.

During the event in Scotland, Minister Parag shared Guyana’s experience in balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship under the LCDS, and how it is being deployed to inform sustainable urban planning.

Representatives from The King’s Foundation emphasized the role of traditional knowledge in addressing challenges such as urbanisation, climate change, and biodiversity loss. “We have a long history of promoting traditional knowledge and skills to inform our future and how we build our towns and cities,” said Kristina Murrin CBE, Chief Executive of The King’s Foundation.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of turning traditional knowledge into a living resource for sustainable development.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing President Ali’s vision of sustainable urban development under the LCDS 2030, further solidifying Guyana’s reputation as a global leader in sustainable development and climate action.

Dignitaries at the event included His Excellency the President Julius Maada and First Lady Fatima Maada of the Republic of Sierra Leone; Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat; His Excellency Mbelwa Brighton Kairuki, Tanzania’s High Commissioner to the UK; and Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, Founder of Dhun, India, who all shared in the discussions on the importance of integrating traditional knowledge into sustainable urban development.

