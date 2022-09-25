Guyana now one step closer in securing a CLE Law School

See below for a statement issued today by Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall on the establishment of a Law School in Guyana:

The Council of Legal Education of the West Indies (CLE) is the lawful authority for the

administering of legal professional education in the Caribbean Region. The Council

does so through its law schools, the Hugh Wooding Law School, St. Augustine in

Trinidad and Tobago, Norman Manley Law School, Kingston, Jamaica, and Eugene

Dupuch Law School, Nassau, Bahamas.

This arrangement is governed by a Treaty which is incorporated by legislation in all

member States. Under this arrangement, holders of a recognized Bachelor of Laws

degree are admitted to these law schools and upon the satisfactory completion of a

course of study, are issued with a Legal Education Certificate (LEC) which qualifies

them to practise before the Courts of Law in member States.

For nearly three decades Guyana has been trying to establish a law school within its

jurisdiction.

Last week at a meeting of the Council of Legal Education held in Bridgetown, Barbados

on September 16 and 17, 2022, the Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, Attorney

General and Minister of Legal Affairs presented a case for the establishment of a

Council’s law school in Guyana. In his presentation, the Attorney General informed the

Council that unlike a proposal made by his predecessor, Basil Williams, SC, in which the

Council rejected, the Government of Guyana is proposing that the law school be a

Council’s institution to be managed and administered by the CLE but that the

Government will provide the land and buildings based upon criteria and specifications

set by the Council.

This request was favourably considered, and the Council made a decision to write the

Government of Guyana shortly, informing of this decision and setting out the criteria and

other requirements which the Government will have to satisfy.

The Hon. Yonnette Cummings-Edwards, OR, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag.)

representing the Judiciary and Attorneys-at-Law, Mr. Teni Housty and Kamal

Ramkarran, representing the Guyana Bar Association, who were also present at the

meeting, ably supported the Attorney General in presenting Guyana’s case.

This initiative merges into the Government of Guyana’s commitment to promote Guyana

as an attractive offshore education destination. The proposed Law School is expected

to attract students from across the Region and further afield and will ease the

overloading which currently obtains, in particular, at Hugh Wooding and Normal Manley

Law Schools.