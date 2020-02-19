Guyana now equipped to test for coronavirus

The National Public Health Laboratory at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is now equipped to test persons for the deadly coronavirus.

The announcement was made by Country Representative of the Pan-American Health Organisation, Dr William Adu-Krow during an interview with the media today.

“I’m happy to let you know that for the first time, we are one of the few countries that are able to do our own coronavirus [testing] as from today,” Dr Adu-Krow stated.

“We have a virologist from PAHO who is now in the lab. He came yesterday, with the probes and primers. And from yesterday, we can do our own coronavirus testing,” Dr Adu-Krow added.

Dr. Adu-Krow also explained that PAHO regularly interfaces with local health officials to ensure they are prepared.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CEO) Dr Shamdeo Persaud told media operatives that some 50 persons would have arrived in Guyana, from China for the year, so far.

All, but one, was screened, monitored, and declared free of the virus.

Dr Persaud said the one individual, a European national, was unable to be tracked down and screened by health authorities.