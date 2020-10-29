Guyana National Stadium to be opened for public recreational use from Monday

See below statement from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

The public is hereby notified that commencing Monday, 2nd November, 2020, the outer pathway (see diagram attached) and the parking lot of the Guyana National Stadium (Providence) will be opened everyday to the public for recreational/exercising purposes from 5am-630pm (5:00hrs-18:30hrs).

The Government of Guyana appreciates that the residents of the East Bank Demerara and southwest Georgetown area require access to a public facility to exercise and play recreational sports in an environment which is both safe and within proximity.

The Government of Guyana also appreciates that physical activity and exercise can be an important avenue for maintaining mental health, supporting healthcare, and encouraging family activities especially as our country continues to navigate the vicissitudes of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is with this appreciation that I am pleased to announce the decision of His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, to open the Guyana National Stadium for the purpose described above.

The public is hereby reminded that it is our national responsibility to care the national facility and to protect the health and safety of all Guyanese at all times.