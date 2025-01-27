Guyana more successful than many C’bean countries in crimefighting – Benn 

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s efforts to beef up the security sector was highlighted during day two of the budget debates on Monday, by Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, who also presented statistics to show the effects these investments have had.

During his presentation, Benn noted that there has been a 12% reduction in serious crime, with the clear-up rate of serious cases also increasing. The Minister noted that over 178 firearms were seized last year.

Acknowledging the dangers posed by transnational crime, Benn noted that the PPP/C government has recorded notable successes in this area.

He further noted that the Guyana Police Force seized three submersibles of vessels that were going to be used to smuggle drugs.

All of these efforts, according to Benn, has resulted in Guyana being more successful in crimefighting than many of its Caribbean counterparts.

Benn also acknowledged the security concerns of Venezuela’s border ambitions. According to him, however, the PPP/C government has implemented border surveillance not only at the level of the army and police, but also community police. As a matter of fact, this is currently being beefed up by the government, in a number of areas.

And while the preceding speaker, his predecessor Kemraj Ramjattan, had used some of his presentation to urge the government to buy more equipment, Benn informed the House that massive investments have, as a matter of fact, been made in upgrading the security sector’s equipment, in an effort to support their crime fighting work.

