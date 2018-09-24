Guyana monitoring tropical depression Kirk- CDC Director

According to the Director of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craigm topical depression Kirk could become a tropical storm within the next 21 hours and would be passing close to the Low Coastal Plain of Guyana on Wednesday September 26, 2018.

He noted that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and high winds, while also explaining on social media that the Commission and Hydromet Services will be monitoring the system.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Monday however, that Kirk is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure during the next day or two while it moves quickly across the tropical central Atlantic.

Moreover, the NHC said that “The centre of tropical depression Kirk was located near latitude 9.5 north, longitude 37.4 west. The depression is moving toward the west near 24 mph and this fast motion is expected to continue for another day or so. A decrease in forward speed is expected by Wednesday”.