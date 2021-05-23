Guyana Ministerial delegation travels to Suriname to advance areas of cooperation

The Honourable Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today led an official delegation to Suriname to further discuss advancing areas of cooperation through the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SCDP). The delegation included the Honourable Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Infrastructure and the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture.

The Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform was signed by the two Heads of State last November, during an Official State visit to Suriname. Today’s working visit served to further streamline plans between the Government of Guyana and Suriname.

The Ministers discussed several areas within the framework of the SDCP, among those were infrastructure and transport, agriculture and security.

Since the signing of the SDCP both countries have been actively engaging to advance the programme through the establishment of several working groups including infrastructure, agriculture, security, health and trade.

The meeting paves the way in preparation for an Official State visit of the President of Suriname, H.E Chan Santoki to Guyana. This will be President Santoki’s second visit to Guyana after attending President Ali’s inauguration ceremony back in August 2020.