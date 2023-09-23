Guyana, Maldives ink visa-waiver agreement

Holders of a Guyanese passport can now enjoy visa-free travel to the South Asian country of the Maldives, following the signing of a visa-wavier agreement between the two nations.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultation and the Visa-Waiver Agreement were inked on Friday by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Ahmed Khaleel, in New York.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to promote and encourage political consultation between the two countries to strengthen relations and enhance communication and coordination on important international issues, while the Visa-Waiver Agreement would facilitate visa-free travel of citizens of both countries.

Immediately following the signing, the two Ministers engaged in a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed increased cooperation in areas that include climate action and tourism.

Guyana and the Maldives established formal diplomatic relations on April 13, 1994, and have collaborated at the multilateral level on issues of mutual interest to small states.

