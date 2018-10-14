Guyana Jaguars roars; Pestano’s hat-trick leaves Trinidad stuttering

Griffith, Reifer record 50s

A clash of the titans; Trinidad Red Force and Guyana Jaguars took Centre stage at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday 13, 2018, where the Jaguars defeated Red Force by 75 runs.

The Jaguars were led by opener Trevon Griffith and reliable all-rounder Raymond Reifer who recorded responsible half centuries against a powerful Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling attack. Jaguars’ bowling was led by Clinton Pestano who picked up his maiden hat-trick and was supported by the consistent Ramal Lewis, who bundled out Trinidad Red Force for 216 in pursuit of Guyana’s 291-8.

Berbician Clinton Pestano removed Trinidad Red Force and Windies superstars Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo with the third, fourth and fifth deliveries of the 28th over.

Trinidad Red Force looked to be cruising on 133 for two, following two successive half-century stands involving Simmons, whose 70 from 73 balls included six fours and three sixes.

Surprisingly Denesh Ramdin, opening the batting fell cheaply in the fourth over, Simmons put on 67 for the second wicket with Jason Mohammed and an even 50 for the third wicket with Darren Bravo.

Jason Mohammed made 24 and Bravo gathered 43 from 72 balls, but Pestano’s intervention knocked Red Force off their stride and they never recovered stability.

Earlier, Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson opted to bat at the Brian Lara cricket Academy on a batsman paradise where opener Trevon Griffith and fellow left-hander Raymon Reifer scored half centuries to anchor the Jaguars to 291 for eight from their allocation of 50 overs.

Griffith struck seven fours and one six in 70 from 83 balls to hold the top order of the batting together, sharing 60 for the second wicket with his captain and fellow left-hander Leon Johnson.

Raymond Reifer, batting at five, replaced Griffith, Jaguars were 159 for three in the 30th over, and he became the glue that kept the bottom half of the batting together with two fours and four sixes in 55 off 66 balls.

Reifer was involved in a 57-run the sixth wicket partnership with Essequibo’s Ricardo Adams which ushered the Jags past 250 and put them on course for a bigger total before they were two of three wickets that fell in the closing overs.