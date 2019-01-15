Guyana Jaguars remain on top of Points Table

Defending Regional Four Day champions, Guyana Jaguars continued their dominance as they remain point’s leaders, in the West Indies championships.

Guyana Jaguars has 80.2 points with 11 batting points and 12 bowling points in four matches. Jaguar’s next opponent, Leewards Hurricanes is in second position with 43.4 points in their three matches.

The Kirk Edwards led, Volcanoes team has 42.8 points registering two victories and suffering two defeats against the Jaguars.

The strong Barbados Pride team has 29.8 points in three matches suffering two defeats and recording one victory in the ongoing Cricket West Indies Regional Four Day tournament.

The Denish Ramdin-led Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team are in fifth position with 28 points and Jamaica Scorpions are in last position with 14.4 points.

Anthony Bramble is Guyana Jaguars leading batsman with 327 runs at a staggering average of 109. Bramble is second on the leading run scorers list to Kirk Edwards who has 344 runs.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is the second leading Jaguars batsman with 300 runs in four matches at an average of 60.

Nikita Miller is the leading wicket taker after the fourth round with 24 wickets while Veerasammy Permaul is second on the list with 23 wickets. In the fast bowling department, Alzari Joseph is the highest wicket taker with 15 wickets while Romario Shepherd is second with 14 wickets

Anthony Bramble is the leading wicket keeper in the tournament with 18 dismissals and Leewards Hurricanes wicket-keeper, Devon Thomas has 8 dismissals in three matches.