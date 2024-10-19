Guyana investing in climate-smart agriculture – Pres Ali tells World Food Forum

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday highlighted the efforts Guyana is making to transform its agricultural sector by embracing sustainable practices and modern technologies.

He was at the time delivering a virtual address at the closing ceremony of the fourth annual World Food Forum (WFF) 2024 that wrapped up in Rome. The week-long event was hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) under the theme “Good food for all, for today and tomorrow.”

President Ali, who has been championing food security in the region and is leading CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 initiative – a goal to reduce the region’s high food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025, underscored the need for global partnerships to achieving resilient food systems.

“[Guyana is] investing in climate-smart agriculture and inviting partners from across the world to join us in making our region a model for sustainable and resilient farming. Central to this effort is the energy and creativity of our young people. They are destined to be the champions of new approaches that can increase productivity while minimising environmental impacts,” he stated.

According to the Head of State, achieving ‘good food for all’ requires sustained action and partnerships that unite Governments, the private sector, civil society, young people and women.

Consequently, he noted that the 2024 WFF is a call to action to ensure that every individual has access to safe, nutritious, and sustainable food – now and in the future. He added that it must also address global food security challenges that are driven mainly by climate change, ongoing conflicts and deepening inequalities.

The unfolding global food crisis that sees over 700 million people going to bed hungry each night is exacerbated by concerns for the millions of innocent people in conflict zones who face the consequential deprivation of basic access to food and water. This crisis, the Guyanese Leader posited, must be addressed collectively.

On this note, President Ali pledged Guyana’s commitment to stand with the global community in the quest to build more climate-resilient food ecosystems.

“We must boost food production, improve nutritional outcomes, and ensure that the benefits of a more productive food system reach those who are most vulnerable. This is the path from promise to productivity. Let us commit ourselves to building a food ecosystem that is not only productive but also inclusive and just: a system where every person, regardless of their circumstances, can access safe, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food. By prioritising smallholder farmers, women, and those in conflict zones, we can create a future where good food for all is not just a vision, but a reality.”

“As a nation that has faced the realities of rising sea levels and extreme weather events, we understand the importance of investment in building a resilient food ecosystem – one that is resilient, one that is sustainable and one that could withstand the shocks of climate change. But we also know that no country can tackle these challenges alone. It requires global collaboration, significant investment, and need for the more rapid diffusion of innovative technologies,” the Guyanese Head of State posited.

Dedicated to transforming global agrifood systems, the WFF brought together thousands of participants from around the world who engaged in dynamic discussions and collaborative action across a range of critical issues, including investment, science and innovation, youth engagement, family farming, indigenous food systems, and water management.

The 8000 in-person participants included youths, farmers, policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and indigenous communities who were all committed to addressing the urgent challenges of hunger, climate change and inequality, among others.

FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu, said at Friday’s closing ceremony, “As we look to the future, this week has reaffirmed the vital role of youths, women, and diverse stakeholders in shaping the future of our agrifood systems… It has shown us the exponential power of intergenerational collaboration across policy, science, innovation, education, culture, and investment.”

Qu further emphasised the importance of the WFF as a platform for action, saying that “the WFF is where agrifood systems transformation can truly take shape through concrete actions, partnerships, alliances, and crucial financing. Let us continue to support our young leaders, who are already mobilising at the local level… Their commitment is a beacon of hope and progress.”

