Guyana inks US$35.4M deal for electronic ID cards for citizens

The Guyana Government today signed a US$35.4 million contract with German-based company, Veridos, to implement the Single Electronic Identification System here that will see new e-cards being issued to Guyanese for the conduct of a wide array of transactions.

Guyana had initially reached out the United Arab Emirates Government in 2021 for assistance in introducing this Electronic Identification Card.

Veridos, a global leading provider of integrated identity solutions, was selected from two international companies that made presentations to the Guyana Government.

In outlining the internationally recognised features of the new resident card, President Dr Irfaan Ali said it will be ISO-certified and also recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisaiton for international travel.

Meanwhile, the system will create the infrastructure for the capturing of an individual’s biographic and biometric information which will then be stored centrally and printed on laser-engraved polycarbonate material with secure pre-printed designs.

