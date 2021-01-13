Guyana, India sign US$12.7M contract for ocean-going vessel

The Governments of India and Guyana today signed a US$12.7M agreement for the designing, construction and supply of an ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel.

The signing took place at the Ministry of Public Works between the Transport and Harbours Department and Indian company Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRESL).

The project is being undertaken by the Indian Ministry of Defence through a grant ofUS$8 million and line of credit amounting to US$10 million.

The total cost for the ferry is US$12,733,403.

The signing of the contract was witnessed by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa.

The ferry is expected to ply the North-West, South-West route up to Kwakwani in the Berbice River. It will be used as coastal as well as river service vessel.

Government to utilise the balance amount of US$18 million for upgrade of the marine stellings that will serve this vessel. However, the proposal is currently being reviewed by the Indian Government.

GRSE is a prominent shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. In addition to its ship and warship building capabilities, GRSE is also engaged in engine production and other engineering activities.

The engineering division manufactures deck machinery items, pre-fabricated portable steel bridges and marine pumps. Over the years, GRSE has developed capabilities for in-house design and shipbuilding and has made considerable contributions to the indigenous warship construction programme of our country. The shipbuilding product line extends its span from technologically sophisticated Frigates and Corvettes to Fast Patrol Vessels.

In last five decades, GRSE has built and delivered ships ranging from small to large and advanced vessels, including frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, landing ship tanks, landing craft utilities, survey vessels, fleet replenishment tankers, fast patrol vessels, offshore patrol vessels, inshore patrol vessels, WJ-FAC, hover crafts and fast interceptor boats for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, MHA and governments of other countries. GRSE has built and supplied more than 750 vessels to carry men and material for the surveillance of the coast line.

Over the years, the company has responded to the varied shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Defence Services and has evolved from building simpler vessels to building larger and technically advanced warships.

Presently, GRSE has 3 separate facilities for shipbuilding, all of which are located in close vicinity of each other in Kolkata, India.

GRSE is the first Indian shipyard to integrate carbon composite superstructures with steel hulls for the construction of its third ASW Corvette for the Indian Navy, which resulted in a reduction in weight and increased stability of ships.

GRSE’s aggregate order book was about US$3 billion, which includes products to be manufactured and delivered. As of Dec 2018, there are firm contracts for manufacturing and delivery of 13 ships comprising of: 1 ASW Corvettes, 3 Landing Craft Utility, 5 Fast Patrol Vessels, 3 P17-A Class Frigates, 4 Survey Vessels and 28 Diesel Alternators (1 MW) worth 2,250.00 million.

GRSE has an advantage over global shipyards in securing contracts to build vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard because it qualifies for the "Make in India" initiative. The "Make in India" initiative grants indigenous manufacturers a competitive advantage when supplying to the domestic market.