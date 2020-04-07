Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha aims to complete 30,000 masks for free distribution

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha today (Tuesday), expressed thanks and appreciation to its “diligent and tireless” teams of persons who have volunteered to sew and distribute masks across the country as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Sabha said this week it will complete 30,000 masks; crafting and distribution; and this will be an ongoing process.

The Sabha said the masks are made of 100% cotton and are accompanied with instructions on how to care and wear them. They are packaged individually for free distribution.

The religious body said the masks are distributed in communities and many have already been distributed in Central Corentyne, East Coast Demerara, Georgetown, Upper Corentyne and West Berbice; and this will continue in other areas across the country.

“We express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has responded to our appeal and supported, donated, sewed, or distributed. We are humbled to see the love and care that Guyanese have shown for each other during this process and that spirit must continue in this difficult period in our country when health and life are at risk. We salute all those who have answered this need whether individually and from many different groups, as correct masking along with social distancing and hand washing may save lives,” the Sabha said.

The Sabha said its West Berbice Praant is also involved in an ongoing exercise of giving food hampers to the elderly and underprivileged.

The organisation is reminding everyone that the best way to contain COVID-19 is to stay at home.