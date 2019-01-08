Guyana has provisions in place for H1N1 flu virus, says CMO

Amid the upsurge of H1N1 flu virus cases in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Chief Medical Officer (CMO)of the Public Health Ministry, Dr Shamdeo Persaud has advised that the situation in Guyana was under control, with provisions already in place at arrival ports to monitor passenger activities.

Speaking with this media group on Monday, Dr Persaud explained that ferry docks and arrival terminals at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and Eugene F Correia International Airport are equipped with a framework which is expected to be implemented for all passengers.

This includes the flight declaration being appraised to indicate if such cases enter the country.

“We continue to maintain our port health requirement for all arriving flights and vessels. A person must do the general flight declaration which would give us a fair idea as to any sick person is coming in. Port health department would usually document those cases and follow them up, so those provisions are in place,” said the CMO.

At present, there have not been any reported cases of the virus in Guyana. However, protocols have been established since the last occurrence, to test and treat patients whose conditions are conclusive.

“So far, we haven’t had any positive cases detected here in the last two years…We had H1N1 here before, during the outbreak from Mexico. We have the techniques for sampling and testing for all severe respiratory infection and there are provisions here for protocols for treatment,” the CMO stated.

As of recent, T&T reported a minimum of 10 cases of the virus, which is commonly referred to as swine flu.

This confirmation came from the country’s Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh according to a local news agency.

He noted that out of the 75,000 H1N1 vaccines available, 14,500 people have been inoculated in the past few weeks.

With the Carnival season soon to approach, the twin-island republic has decided that tourists must acquire the H1N1 vaccine in their respective countries before entering Trinidad.

As it relates to Guyana, the virus was detected back in 2015.