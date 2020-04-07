‘Guyana has lost a true champion’ – Dr Ali says in brief tribute to drag racer

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Dr Irfaan Ali, in paying tribute to Champion drag racer, Deryck Jaisingh, has said that Guyana has truly lost a champion who has made an immense contribution to this country.

In a brief message via his Facebook page, Ali said: “We have lost an outstanding Guyanese. I personally know of Deryck’s contribution to community and country. I pray that the family be blessed with the patience, strength and courage through this difficult time. Find peace in the many lives and great contribution he has made to humanity”.

Jaisingh, 38, a drag racer of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD), succumbed on Monday evening at the Georgetown Public Hospital.He is Guyana’s fifth COVID-19 victim.

Jaisingh recently returned from Brazil and has been counted as an imported case of COVID-19.

His wife, son, and brother have been quarantined.

In an effort to play its part in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the PPP/C has established a National COVID-19 Multi-stakeholders’ Response Forum.

The ‘everyone wears a mask’ campaign is one of the measures the Forum is pushing.

Over the past few days,. the PPP/C has been involved in a massive distribution of face masks for Guyanese to protect themselves and others against the deadly coronavirus.

According to Dr Ali, it is more important now than ever that all Guyanese, regardless of their race, religion or political affiliation, to come together and fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we can help each other and save each other by at least wearing these masks, observing the social distancing, ensuring that we wash our hands regularly and sanitise. Let us do [this] together, we have to protect each other,” he posited.

On Monday, caretaker Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence announced that Guyana has recorded 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that 8 of the cases had fully recovered.