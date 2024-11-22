Guyana has “big role” in creating new world order in Global South – PM Modi

Having already positioned itself as a voice for the Global South, India believes Guyana can play a key role in creating a new world order to correct many of the challenges facing this hemisphere and create a new global order.

This was the view of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during an address on Thursday to a Special Sitting of Guyana’s National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. The Indian Leader was on a historic three-day State Visit to Guyana, which wrapped up on Thursday evening following a meeting with the Indian diaspora at the National Cultural Centre.

According to Prime Minister Modi, many of the systems and institutions created after the Second World War are crumbling and demand a new global order to address the many challenges being faced by those in the Global South.

On this note, the Indian Leader outlined that his country’s mantra of ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ underscores the importance of correcting the imbalances that affect nations in the Global South, which are now being forced to pay the highest price especially when it comes to climate change.

PM Modi believes that like India, Guyana could play a significant role in this regard.

“Whether it is India or Guyana, we also have our aspirations for development… And that is why it is of utmost importance that the Global South speaks in one voice. This is a moment of awakening for the countries of the Global South. This moment presents us with an opportunity to work together and to create a new world order. And in this, I see a big role for Guyana and for all of the people representatives present here today,” the Indian Leader told the Members of the 12th Parliament.

He pointed out that there is no better system than democracy to build an inclusive society – one that guarantees the protection of all its citizens’ rights and a bright future for them. However, he noted that this is only possible when countries let ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ take centre stage.

“Both our countries have shown that democracy is not just a law. It is not just a system. We have shown, it is in our DNA. It is reflected in our vision and our actions. Friends, our human-centric approach, teaches us that every country is equally important and citizens of every country are equally important.”

“Even if, a single country or a single region is left behind, we would never be able to achieve our global goals. That is why India believes every nation matters… [And] I believe that whether it is space or the seas, these should not be zones of conflict but rather of universal cooperation for the world… This is not a time for conflicts. This is a time to identify and address reasons that give rise to conflicts,” the Indian PM asserted.

Modi reminded that both Guyana and India have faced similar historical challenges, and after coming out of colonialism, they are emerging as key global democracies.

“Today, our countries are strengthening democracy in the world…I congratulate each member of Guyana’s Parliament…Every single effort by you to strengthen democracy in Guyana is contributing to development in the world. As we make efforts to strengthen democracy, we have also continuously [kept] an eye on what is happening around the world,” the Indian Leader stated.

Turning his attention to bilateral cooperation, PM Modi has recognised Guyana as a bridge to the Latin America and Caribbean regions (LAC). In fact, he stated that the already strong Guyana-India relations are entering a new stage of cooperation.

“Friends, for us, Guyana is a gateway to the vast Latin American continent. You can become a bridge of opportunities and possibilities between India and this vast continent. And together, we can further improve the India-CARICOM partnership.”

Only Wednesday, PM Modi co-hosted the second CARICOM-India Summit at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, where an agreement was made to further expand existing partnership between the two.

Similarly, bilateral engagements between the Guyana Government and the Modi-led visiting Indian delegation will build on established cooperation between the two nations. According to the Indian Leader, this collaboration will continue.

“India is extending all possible support for Guyana’s development. India and Guyana are working together to ensure that there is investment here in infrastructure and that there is investment here in capacity-building…”

“We view Guyana as an important energy source. We are also making continuous efforts to ensure that our businesses invest more in Guyana… You are also aware that India has a huge youth capital. India has a quality education and skilled development ecosystem. India will be happy to host as many students as possible from Guyana,” the Indian PM stated.

--- ---