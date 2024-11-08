Guyana Govt looking forward to working with new US administration – VP

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday says his government foresees no issues with the Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump this week emerged winner of the US elections, becoming the second US President to return to office to serve a non-consecutive term.

“We’re looking forward to working with his administration. We had a good working relationship with his previous administration and we’re looking forward to continuing that relationship and growing it,” the VP said.

He added: “We believe the United States of America is a very close partner of Guyana and therefore we have to work to build that partnership continuously.”

Speaking about the way forward for the two countries, the Vice President noted that the Government will continue working to debunk “lies” being pedalled by opposition members.

“Every [US] Mission that comes to Guyana, they have a standard mantra. That is, the PPP is racist, the PPP is corrupt, the PPP is incompetent, the PPP squanders oil money and the PPP doesn’t like the US, (that) we are in bed with the Chinese…Of course, the facts are very different and we have been meeting with those officials to set the record straight,” he told reporters at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

Reports are that the Trump administration will pave way for policies that prioritise fossil fuel development and roll back many climate-driven initiatives.

Responding to questions relating to working on fossil fuel with the new US government, Jagdeo said “I don’t see any major change because on the production of oil and gas, we have not had any major differences with the US Government… In fact, I think we will have a good working relationship with his government on this issue too. We do not anticipate any conflict.”

Guyana’s petroleum sector is currently led by US Oil major ExxonMobil. In addition, there are many American companies currently investing in the local economy including suppliers to the oil and gas industry.

