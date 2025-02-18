Guyana fortunate to have a visionary leader like President Irfaan Ali, says DR President

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership in driving sustainable economic growth has been commended by Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 4th edition of the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo on Tuesday, President Abinader lauded Guyana’s significant economic growth over the last four years.

He noted that this growth will continue, catalysing development in Guyana, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

“Guyana is fortunate to have a visionary and dynamic leader like President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. His vision we have discussed on multiple occasions, and without a doubt, is the right path to our achievement of an integral development for Guyana and its people,” the Dominican Republic leader expressed.

The Dominican head of state highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, particularly in areas of energy, trade, food security and workforce development driven by a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2023.

Providing an update on the MoUs, he stated that the Dominican Republic is prepared to finalise petroleum agreements with Guyana, aiming to replicate its success in the sector.

Regarding workforce development, he noted that the Dominican Institute for Technical and Vocational Training has agreed to enhance the skills of technicians to support industries and businesses.

The Latin American leader emphasised that Dominica and Guyana’s shared commitment to innovation, industrialisation, and economic sovereignty aligns closely, paving the way for deeper cooperation.

“Your vision for Guyana aligns with our own. Our nation must not only supply raw materials but also play a central role in the industry that manufactures high-value technological goods,” he said.

The Dominican leader also expressed his country’s unwavering support for Guyana’s national sovereignty, including the protection of its exclusive economic zones.

“We recognize your commitment to democracy and social progress. Therefore, you have our support, that of the Dominican people, of the Americas, and the international community. The Dominican Republic will always stand as an ally and as a friend,” he avowed.

The 2025 edition of the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo officially opened on Tuesday under the theme ‘‘Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future’.

It will run until February 21st, bringing together policymakers, investors and major energy players to shape Guyana’s energy future. [DPI]

