Guyana featured on cover of int’l travel magazine

Guyana has scored the coveted spot on the cover of the June/July 2019 issue of the international Travel Agent Magazine, as the country continues to make leaps in the tourism sector, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The cover of this edition of the magazine features the majestic Kaieteur Falls, the world’s largest single drop waterfall, in all its splendour. This edition features a special report on Guyana, writer Adam Leposa tells of his “firsthand look at the intriguing, emerging destination of Guyana.”

Leposa acknowledged the work being done to improve the local tourism sector. He says, “Guyana, a relatively undiscovered country in South America bordered by Venezuela, Brazil and Suriname, has been making moves to promote itself as an ecotourism destination in the North American market.”

Leposa also pointed out that during their visit they “found a country with a unique, diverse natural environment that included rainforest, savannah and a coastal city, as well as a destination serious about developing a sustainable tourism product.”

In a response to this wonderful news, the Guyana Tourism Authority issued a release stating, “we are proud to be featured in another prominent travel publication that highlights exactly what makes Guyana such a special destination to visit. To be the featured cover story further illustrates that Guyana has become the next hot destination in the global marketplace.”

The GTA noted that this particular piece describes one writer’s journey through Guyana; showcasing our nature, adventure and cultural-based product offerings to travel agents across North America and beyond.

“This is just one of many examples of the earned media recognition that tourism in Guyana has received over the past year. The multiplier effect results in raising awareness of what we have to offer and increases the credibility of our tourism offerings, which in drives demand and results in more visitors,” the released further noted.

Travel Agent Central is an independent news organisation with journalists possessing deep expertise in vacation travel and business travel, covering the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, North America and South America.

This new achievement comes on the heels of Guyana winning two recent accolades those being, Best Sustainable Tourism Award from the Latin America Travel Association (LATA) and the Best in Eco-Tourism destination in the world at the International Tourism Market (Internationale Tourismus-Börse, ITB) in Berlin. Guyana was also declared one of the top 10 sustainable destinations by the Green Destination, DPI reported. (Excerpts from DPI)